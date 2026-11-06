🏥 Florence, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Florence’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in local homes and in hospital settings. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Florence, SC

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: Up to $2,830 per week

Travel IR tech role with premium weekly pay, steady daytime hours, and a 13-week assignment. You’ll prep and position patients, take histories, and support a variety of interventional procedures while gaining strong travel experience.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time RN role focused on patient-centered care in a clinical setting. You’ll assess patients, build and adjust care plans, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team while advocating for patients and their families.

Employer: My Angels Home Health

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $80–$90 per start-of-care assessment, $50 per reassessment (about $80–$90/hr)

Home health RN role with flexible scheduling and mileage reimbursement. You’ll lead in-home start-of-care assessments (OASIS), create care plans, and support LPNs and CNAs while working one-on-one with clients and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Florence open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.