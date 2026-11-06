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Florence

🐱 Sweet Florence Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

8 days ago

Florence has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are at the Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter and can be adopted through the Florence Area Humane Society.

Denise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaETl_1GoPRKRy00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Not specified
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)
  • Phone: (843) 629-5456
  • Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before visiting about adoption.

👉 Meet Denise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Grabby (Cleveland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA0st_1GoPRKRy00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not specified
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)
  • Phone: (843) 629-5456
  • Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before adoption can move forward.

👉 Meet Grabby (Cleveland) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Poet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbN1B_1GoPRKRy00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not specified
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)
  • Phone: (843) 629-5456
  • Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.

👉 Meet Poet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family in Florence, SC, please take a moment to look at these sweet faces and fill out the online application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt, or call (843) 629-5456 with questions about the cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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