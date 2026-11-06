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🐱 Sweet Florence Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Florence has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are at the Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter and can be adopted through the Florence Area Humane Society.
Denise
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before visiting about adoption.
👉 Meet Denise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grabby (Cleveland)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before adoption can move forward.
👉 Meet Grabby (Cleveland) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poet
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.
👉 Meet Poet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family in Florence, SC, please take a moment to look at these sweet faces and fill out the online application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt, or call (843) 629-5456 with questions about the cats.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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