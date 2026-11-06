🐱 Sweet Florence Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Florence has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are at the Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter and can be adopted through the Florence Area Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)

(Florence Area Humane Society) Phone: (843) 629-5456

Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before visiting about adoption.

👉 Meet Denise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)

(Florence Area Humane Society) Phone: (843) 629-5456

Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before adoption can move forward.

👉 Meet Grabby (Cleveland) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)

(Florence Area Humane Society) Phone: (843) 629-5456

Notes: A pre-adoption application is required and must be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.

👉 Meet Poet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family in Florence, SC, please take a moment to look at these sweet faces and fill out the online application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt, or call (843) 629-5456 with questions about the cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.