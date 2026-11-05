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Florence

📢 Florence 1 Adult Ed wins 2 awards, offers healthcare training

6 days ago
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📢 Award‑winning adult education and healthcare training in Florence

Florence 1 Schools Adult Education just earned two awards from the South Carolina Department of Education for last school year:

  • Highest Number of High School Diploma Completers (for the third year in a row)
  • Most participation in its Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs, including a healthcare pre-apprenticeship

The healthcare pre-apprenticeship:

  • Is a 30-hour program over 6 weeks
  • Is aligned with registered apprenticeships and local employers
  • Helps adults, including ESL students, prepare for healthcare jobs or full apprenticeships

To learn more or sign up:

  • Visit f1adulted.f1s.org
  • Or stop by the McClenaghan Building, 500 S. Dargan Street for help with registration.

More Info: Florence 1 Adult Education Earns Two Awards from S...

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