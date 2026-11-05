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Florence
📢 Florence 1 Adult Ed wins 2 awards, offers healthcare training
6 days ago
📢 Award‑winning adult education and healthcare training in Florence
Florence 1 Schools Adult Education just earned two awards from the South Carolina Department of Education for last school year:
- Highest Number of High School Diploma Completers (for the third year in a row)
- Most participation in its Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs, including a healthcare pre-apprenticeship
The healthcare pre-apprenticeship:
- Is a 30-hour program over 6 weeks
- Is aligned with registered apprenticeships and local employers
- Helps adults, including ESL students, prepare for healthcare jobs or full apprenticeships
To learn more or sign up:
- Visit f1adulted.f1s.org
- Or stop by the McClenaghan Building, 500 S. Dargan Street for help with registration.
More Info: Florence 1 Adult Education Earns Two Awards from S...
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