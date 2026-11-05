📢 Florence 1 Adult Ed wins 2 awards, offers healthcare training

📢 Award‑winning adult education and healthcare training in Florence

Florence 1 Schools Adult Education just earned two awards from the South Carolina Department of Education for last school year:

Highest Number of High School Diploma Completers (for the third year in a row )

(for the ) Most participation in its Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs, including a healthcare pre-apprenticeship

The healthcare pre-apprenticeship:

Is a 30-hour program over 6 weeks

over Is aligned with registered apprenticeships and local employers

and Helps adults, including ESL students, prepare for healthcare jobs or full apprenticeships

To learn more or sign up: