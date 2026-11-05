undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Now Hiring in Florence, SC
Florence’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid production roles are open for folks who like hands-on work and clear growth paths.
Planner - Production Control (Florence, SC)
- Employer: General Dynamics Electric Boat
- Location: Florence, SC – Steel Fab Facility
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support submarine construction work by planning and tracking shop schedules, work orders, and materials in a fast-paced steel fabrication environment. Great fit if you have 1+ year in planning/manufacturing/logistics, can work around heavy industrial equipment, and want a long-term career path with advancement.
Formulation Technician I – 12-Hour Rotating Shift
- Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Location: Florence, SC – 6173 East Old Marion Highway
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 12-hour rotating shift (2 weeks days / 2 weeks nights), 24/7 operation
- Salary: Not listed
Run automated and manual chemical process equipment to make pharmaceutical products while following GMP and safety rules. Comes with strong benefits from day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help) and on-the-job training if you have a high school diploma/GED and can handle physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking/standing).
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.