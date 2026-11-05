🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Now Hiring in Florence, SC

Florence’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid production roles are open for folks who like hands-on work and clear growth paths.

Employer: General Dynamics Electric Boat

General Dynamics Electric Boat Location: Florence, SC – Steel Fab Facility

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support submarine construction work by planning and tracking shop schedules, work orders, and materials in a fast-paced steel fabrication environment. Great fit if you have 1+ year in planning/manufacturing/logistics, can work around heavy industrial equipment, and want a long-term career path with advancement.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Florence, SC – 6173 East Old Marion Highway

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour rotating shift (2 weeks days / 2 weeks nights), 24/7 operation

Salary: Not listed

Run automated and manual chemical process equipment to make pharmaceutical products while following GMP and safety rules. Comes with strong benefits from day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help) and on-the-job training if you have a high school diploma/GED and can handle physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking/standing).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.