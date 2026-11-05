🚚 Florence, SC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Florence is busy right now with logistics and supply chain work, from warehouses to buying desks and night-shift analysis. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products and materials moving on time.

Employer: QVC

QVC Location: Florence, SC (onsite fulfillment center)

(onsite fulfillment center) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wednesday–Saturday, 6:30 AM–4:45 PM

Lead a warehouse team, plan daily work, and help improve inventory accuracy and workflow. Good fit if you have 1–2 years warehouse + inventory/quality experience and some leadership background.

Employer: RED Global (supporting a manufacturing client)

(supporting a manufacturing client) Location: Florence, SC 29501

Type: Contract (12 months, possible extension)

Shift: 8:00 PM–5:00 AM

Night-shift role for someone with 3–5 years supply chain in manufacturing who can handle RFQs/RFIs, supplier reviews, and ERP pricing. Great if you’re strong in Excel/PowerPoint and can read engineering drawings.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Source and negotiate nonfood products for a major foodservice distributor, manage vendor relationships, and help keep products in stock. They offer Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and want 1–2 years purchasing or related experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.