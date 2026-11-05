🍽️ Multiple Florence Food & Hospitality Jobs, $14/hr+ Options

Florence’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid kitchen and front-of-house roles open right now.

Employer: Tubb's Shrimp and Fish Co.

Tubb's Shrimp and Fish Co. Location: Florence, SC (in person)

Florence, SC (in person) Type: Other (restaurant kitchen role)

Other (restaurant kitchen role) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about cooking and plating seafood and other dishes while keeping high standards for food safety, consistency, and cleanliness. Good fit if you’re dependable, detail-focused, and want to grow your skills on a busy line.

Employer: Tubb's Shrimp and Fish Co.

Tubb's Shrimp and Fish Co. Location: Florence, SC (in person)

Florence, SC (in person) Type: Part-time , up to 35 hours/week

, up to Salary: From $10.00/hour

You’ll keep the kitchen running by washing and sanitizing dishes and equipment, helping with basic prep, and pitching in with bussing when needed. Good for someone who wants a flexible schedule and doesn’t mind staying active and lifting.

Employer: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Location: Florence, SC

Florence, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Front-of-house role where you guide guests through the menu, handle orders and payments, and keep service smooth and friendly. Best for someone with at least 1 year of restaurant experience, strong people skills, and a flexible schedule for days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: SC Real Foods

Location: Florence, SC (in person)

Florence, SC (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.00–$14.00/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm (no nights or weekends)

You’ll prep and grill chicken and salmon for their ready-made line and help keep the grill station stocked during lunch. Great if you have some kitchen experience, want steady daytime hours, and like a calm, professional kitchen.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.