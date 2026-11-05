🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Florence, SC

Florence has a nice mix of bank, retail, and healthcare‑adjacent roles right now. Good options if you like helping people and want steady, local work.

Employer: SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Location: 265 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role that combines teller work and account services in one job. You’ll handle deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and referrals, so it’s a good fit if you like building relationships and want a banking career path with structured training.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate of pay varies by experience and location (not a fixed amount listed)

You’ll be at the registers giving customers a fast, friendly checkout and helping in self‑checkout. Comes with access to health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount, plus chances to learn basic trade skills.

Employer: Guardian Ambulance

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role inside a hospital, acting as the go‑between for patients, families, the hospital, and Guardian Ambulance. You’ll schedule non‑emergency transports, handle calls, and manage paperwork—great if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and interested in the healthcare/EMS world without doing clinical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.