🔧 Florence, SC Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Florence has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Here are several solid options in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Florence, SC this week:

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Florence, SC

Type: PRN / Part-time, as needed

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy health and fitness center spotless—cleaning floors, equipment, restrooms, and handling laundry. Good fit if you have 6+ months of cleaning experience and want flexible, as-needed shifts with a large local healthcare system.

Employer: CAROLINA FRESH FOODS

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day facility, equipment, and vehicle maintenance for a food operation. You’ll handle repairs, preventive maintenance, and work with coolers, freezers, forklifts, and more—great for someone with strong mechanical, electrical, and basic plumbing skills who likes a hands-on leadership role.

Employer: Sleep Inn

Location: Florence, SC 29501

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $9.00–$10.00 per hour

Keep guest rooms and hotel areas clean and welcoming while delivering friendly customer service. Best for someone with 2 years of housekeeping experience, strong attention to detail, and the ability to work independently.

Employer: Southern Hospitality

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Salary: $10.00–$12.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms, change linens, restock amenities, and keep hallways and floors in top shape while providing warm, professional service to guests. Good option if you want flexible hours and enjoy fast-paced, guest-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list more openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.