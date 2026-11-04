📣 Florence, SC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Florence has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. These roles lean on relationship-building and offer room to grow your income.

Employer: Patriot Healthcare

Patriot Healthcare Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Category: Sales & Marketing / Healthcare outreach

You’ll build and maintain relationships with doctors, hospitals, senior living communities, and other referral sources to grow hospice referrals. This role is a fit if you have 2+ years in hospice or related sales, know local referral sources, and enjoy being out in the community at facilities, events, and networking activities. Benefits include bonus opportunities, competitive pay, 401(k) with 4% match, health/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and mileage reimbursement for qualifying travel.

Also listed on Indeed: Same role, alternate posting

Employer: Quality Service Company

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Category: B2B Sales (Commercial HVAC Maintenance)

This role focuses on selling commercial HVAC maintenance agreements to property owners, facility managers, and other decision-makers. You’ll prospect new accounts, visit sites, build long-term relationships, and earn base + commission with uncapped earning potential, plus company vehicle, phone, and tablet, health plan, PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and life insurance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.