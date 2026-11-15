Florence retail is busy right now—big box stores, restaurants, and specialty shops are all hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, this is a good time to jump in.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a store department, coach a team, and help drive sales and customer service. Good fit if you have 2–3 years retail plus 1 year of management and want weekly pay, team discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests in a busy sports bar setting. Great if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and want to build customer service skills in a fun, fast-paced place.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Florence, KY 41042

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick the right cameras and gear, in-store, by phone, and online chat. Comes with competitive pay, employee discount, and benefits, plus training to become the camera expert on the floor.

Employer: Rally House

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time / Internship-style shift leader

Pay Range: $14.75 – $17.50/hour

Lead shifts in a sports fan retail store—coaching teammates, keeping merch looking sharp, and making sure guests have a great time. Good step up if you have 1–2 years retail and love sports.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience

Help customers with plumbing and home improvement needs while learning new trade skills. Offers health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Florence, KY, US

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Oct 2026 – Jan 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal role helping customers choose Anker home theater products and hitting sales goals. Nice way to get your foot in the door at Best Buy, with training, discounts, and potential for future roles.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.