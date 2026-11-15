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🛒 Florence, KY Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
Florence retail is busy right now—big box stores, restaurants, and specialty shops are all hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, this is a good time to jump in.
Full-Time Department Team Leader
Employer: Meijer
Location: Florence, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a store department, coach a team, and help drive sales and customer service. Good fit if you have 2–3 years retail plus 1 year of management and want weekly pay, team discounts, and room to grow.
CASHIER
Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.
Location: Florence, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests in a busy sports bar setting. Great if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and want to build customer service skills in a fun, fast-paced place.
Retail Sales Specialist – Cameras
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Florence, KY 41042
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers pick the right cameras and gear, in-store, by phone, and online chat. Comes with competitive pay, employee discount, and benefits, plus training to become the camera expert on the floor.
Team Captain (Shift Leader)
Employer: Rally House
Location: Florence, KY
Type: Part-time / Internship-style shift leader
Pay Range: $14.75 – $17.50/hour
Lead shifts in a sports fan retail store—coaching teammates, keeping merch looking sharp, and making sure guests have a great time. Good step up if you have 1–2 years retail and love sports.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Plumbing – Opening
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Florence, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting rate varies by experience
Help customers with plumbing and home improvement needs while learning new trade skills. Offers health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.
Retail Sales Specialist – Anker Home Theater (Seasonal)
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Florence, KY, US
Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Oct 2026 – Jan 2027)
Salary: Not listed
Seasonal role helping customers choose Anker home theater products and hitting sales goals. Nice way to get your foot in the door at Best Buy, with training, discounts, and potential for future roles.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.