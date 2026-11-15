Florence’s logistics scene is busy right now, and Jabil is hiring across several levels. If you like fast-paced warehouse work near CVG, these shifts cover days, nights, and leadership roles.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Florence, KY (CVG 100)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role doing shipping, receiving, storing, and distributing materials on a 12-hour night shift. You’ll lift heavy items, run material-handling equipment, and use SAP and other PC tools to keep inventory data accurate.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Florence, KY (CVG 100)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the night shift—shipping, receiving, and inventory work—but on a day shift schedule. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of warehouse experience and are comfortable with computers and standardized processes.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors and indirectly support 110+ employees across receiving, kitting, detrash, stockroom, and material delivery. Role focuses on inventory accuracy, material flow, safety, and continuous improvement, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, ESPP, PTO, and more).

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Florence, KY (CVG300 building)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-level role owning Inventory Control for the entire CVG300 building in a 24/7 manufacturing environment. You’ll set department strategy, lead Managers and Supervisors, drive inventory accuracy and material availability, manage performance metrics, and partner with Production, Planning, Finance, and 3PLs, with access to Jabil’s full benefits package.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you can grab your preferred shift or level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.