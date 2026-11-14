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Florence
🚌 Florence, KY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Florence is busy right now with freight, food service, and airport traffic, which means steady work for drivers and mechanics. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these roles are worth a look.
Truck Driver Class B – Dedicated Flatbed
- Employer: NFI
- Location: Florence, KY
- Pay: $1,300–$2,300 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time, Class B CDL, flatbed
Drive a dedicated flatbed fleet with local (home daily) or regional (home up to 2 nights/week) routes. Late-model trucks, benefits from day one, safety/referral bonuses, and steady dedicated freight.
Full Time Van Delivery Driver
- Employer: Gordon Food Service Store LLC
- Location: 5885 Merchants St, Florence, KY 41042
- Pay: $17/hour
- Type: Full-time, retail/route delivery
Make local deliveries for a food service store and help in-store with stocking and checkout. You get holidays off (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Easter), profit sharing and 401(k), store discounts, and chances to move up.
GSE Mechanic II – CVG Airport
- Employer: PrimeFlight Aviation
- Location: CVG Airport – Florence, KY area
- Pay: $30/hour
- Schedule: Sunday–Wednesday, 10 PM–8:30 AM
- Type: Full-time, experienced mechanic (3+ years)
Work on tugs, belt loaders, pushbacks, and other airport ground support gear. Night shift with steady hours, hands-on mechanical work, and a mix of electrical, hydraulic, and engine repair.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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