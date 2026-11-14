Florence is busy right now with freight, food service, and airport traffic, which means steady work for drivers and mechanics. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NFI

NFI Location: Florence, KY

Pay: $1,300–$2,300 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time, Class B CDL, flatbed

Drive a dedicated flatbed fleet with local (home daily) or regional (home up to 2 nights/week) routes. Late-model trucks, benefits from day one, safety/referral bonuses, and steady dedicated freight.

Employer: Gordon Food Service Store LLC

Location: 5885 Merchants St, Florence, KY 41042

Pay: $17/hour

Type: Full-time, retail/route delivery

Make local deliveries for a food service store and help in-store with stocking and checkout. You get holidays off (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Easter), profit sharing and 401(k), store discounts, and chances to move up.

Employer: PrimeFlight Aviation

Location: CVG Airport – Florence, KY area

Pay: $30/hour

Schedule: Sunday–Wednesday, 10 PM–8:30 AM

Type: Full-time, experienced mechanic (3+ years)

Work on tugs, belt loaders, pushbacks, and other airport ground support gear. Night shift with steady hours, hands-on mechanical work, and a mix of electrical, hydraulic, and engine repair.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.