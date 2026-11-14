Florence healthcare hiring is steady right now, with options from clinic roles to hospital and home‑based care. If you’re in healthcare and want solid benefits and stable hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: HealthPoint Family Care, Inc.

HealthPoint Family Care, Inc. Location: Florence, KY (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,000 base + bonus potential

Lead credentialing and payer enrollment for a busy nonprofit clinic system. Monday–Friday day shift, hybrid schedule, retention bonuses up to $4,000, $1,000/year tuition reimbursement, 9 paid federal holidays, birthday off, strong PTO, and full health/retirement benefits. Requires 2+ years credentialing/enrollment and a bachelor’s degree.

Employer: HealthPoint Family Care, Inc.

HealthPoint Family Care, Inc. Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time (listing notes Full-Time/Part-Time)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Clinic MA role with Monday–Friday hours plus a Saturday rotation and no Sundays. Offers 9 paid federal holidays, birthday off, generous PTO, $1,500 retention bonus, two free sets of scrubs and a fleece after 90 days, and a full benefits package. Requires 1 year of MA experience.

Employer: HealthPoint Family Care, Inc.

HealthPoint Family Care, Inc. Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Triage support role for the women’s health team at a mission‑driven nonprofit clinic. Includes retention bonuses up to $4,000, two free sets of scrubs, $1,000/year tuition reimbursement, 9 paid federal holidays, birthday off, strong PTO, and full health/retirement benefits.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Florence, KY (Florence Hospital ED)

Type: Full-time (60 hours bi-weekly, 7A–7P)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital ED RN role with a long‑standing regional health system. Offers competitive pay, health coverage starting within 30 days, generous PTO, retirement with match, tuition reimbursement, wellness and recognition programs, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with frail seniors in homes and community settings to support safety, mobility, and independence. You’ll follow PT treatment plans, lead exercises and gait/balance training, educate caregivers, and document care as part of an interdisciplinary team. Requires appropriate PTA credential/licensure.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians

St. Elizabeth Physicians Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time (40 hours, Regular)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic MA role in a spine center, reporting to a Practice Manager. Duties include rooming patients, vitals, assisting with exams and procedures, injections, EKGs, lab tasks, phone triage, and scheduling. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, and room for career growth. Requires a HS diploma/GED plus MA/CNA/clinical experience or related training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles posted by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.