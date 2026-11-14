Florence’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—good news if you like steady, hands-on work. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level lab tech to line leader.

Employer: S&ME

S&ME Location: Florence, KY (project site)

(project site) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no exact rate listed)

No experience needed—great if you like working with your hands and don’t mind getting dirty. You’ll test soil, concrete, asphalt, and more, with training, certifications, ESOP ownership, 401(k), PTO, and strong benefits as you grow.

Employer: Givaudan

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hr + $1/hr shift differential

Batch prep, powder blending, liquid reactions, and packaging in a food/fragrance plant. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of manufacturing experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and life insurance.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mid-level quality role supporting manufacturing, suppliers, and customers. You’ll build QA plans, review defects, drive corrective actions, and work with ISO/GMP systems—ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of related experience.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Florence, KY (Building 300)

Type: Full-time

Shift: Wed/Thu–Sat, 6am–6pm

Pay: Not listed

Lead an assembly line, set staffing, track production, and keep quality on point. Great next step if you have 3+ years in manufacturing and at least 1 year in a lead/supervisor role, plus you want big-company benefits like 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: CCRM Reentry Employment

Location: Florence, KY 41042

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.50/hr

Second-chance friendly role focused on forklifts, machine operation, and quality checks. Good if you have warehouse/manufacturing forklift experience, can read blueprints, and want support from a non-profit reentry organization.

Employer: Mazak Corporation

Location: Florence, KY (HQ)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–2am)

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Run a CNC press brake to form sheet metal to blueprint specs. Best for folks with blueprint reading skills, prior CNC/press brake or machining experience, and the ability to stand and lift up to 50 lbs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person. Share this with a neighbor who’s job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.