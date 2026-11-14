Florence’s tech scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned IT pros and students just getting started. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Safran Landing Systems

Safran Landing Systems Location: Walton / Florence, KY area (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead both local and global IT projects for a major aerospace manufacturer. This role mixes project management and business analysis, touching infrastructure, cybersecurity, and process improvement, so it’s a strong fit if you like owning the full project lifecycle and working with international teams.

Employer: Amazon – re:Cycle Reverse Logistics LLC

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,300 – $208,000 USD annually (Florence, KY)

Senior, strategy-heavy role shaping Amazon’s software roadmap for reverse logistics. You’ll turn big-picture problems into detailed requirements, work closely with product teams, and help define metrics and success criteria for new features.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Co-op / Internship (Spring 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on IT internship where you’ll help build and support business applications, write SQL, and work with real production systems. Ideal for CS / IT students or recent grads (GPA 3.0+) who want enterprise experience from January 11 – April 29, 2027.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.