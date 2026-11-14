Florence is busy on the HR side right now, especially in manufacturing. If you’ve got people skills and love building strong workplaces, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Aquarius Professional Staffing

Aquarius Professional Staffing Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HR for a site, partner with leadership on people strategy, and own everything from employee relations and investigations to talent planning and engagement. This is a senior role for someone with 8–10+ years in HR leadership, ideally in manufacturing, who’s comfortable driving change and advising top management.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Florence, KY (on-site campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a strategic HR business partner at Jabil’s Florence manufacturing campus, leading an HR team and shaping culture, talent, and engagement. This role is heavy on organizational effectiveness, leadership coaching, and compliance, and is aimed at experienced HR site leaders with 8–10+ years in similar environments.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Florence, KY (hybrid on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on FMLA, short- and long-term disability, and other leave programs while supporting employees and managers through the full leave process. Great fit if you have 2–3+ years in leave administration, know FMLA/ADA rules, and like detailed, people-centered work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.