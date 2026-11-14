Florence’s food scene is busy right now, from senior living kitchens to fast-casual spots and mobile beauty gigs. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, there’s a nice mix of hands-on and leadership roles here.

Employer: Peachtree Group

Peachtree Group Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the line, prep stations, and cook to the chef’s specs while keeping things clean and safe. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, life), 401(k) match, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Help run a single Panda Express location: hiring, leading the team, and making sure guests are happy. You get paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, plus lots of growth and promotion paths.

Employer: HereSpa

Location: Florence, KY (on the road)

Type: Contract / Freelance (1099)

Pay: $60.00 – $90.00 per hour (per completed service; not a guaranteed hourly wage)

Perfect if you want flexible, choose-your-own-schedule work doing nails in homes, hotels, senior communities, and events. You’ll need a valid nail/cosmetology license, your own tools, and reliable transportation; payouts are handled through the app with fast direct deposits.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole food service department in a senior living community—menu planning, ordering, staffing, and kitchen operations—while still being hands-on with meal prep. Perks include twice-yearly wage increase opportunities, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, and strong career development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.