Florence is busy right now—stores, banks, and gyms are all adding people to keep up with local growth. If you like helping customers and staying active on the job, this week has some solid options.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$23.88/hour , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Application window: through 01/13/2027

Train for a future Store Manager role in a 16-week program with virtual and hands-on learning. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and clear leadership growth.

Employer: General Electric Credit Union

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Help members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking while managing your own book of business. Good fit if you have bank/credit union experience, like consultative conversations, and want strong benefits plus 401(k) with up to 10% match.

(Same role also listed on Indeed: Relationship Banker – Florence)

Employer: Meijer

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling transactions and helping customers leave happy. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid education assistance, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time

Work behind the scenes in grocery, stocking and merchandising while helping customers with product questions. Same Meijer perks: weekly pay, discount, 401(k), paid parental leave, and growth programs.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time

Focus on fresh foods—stocking, rotating, and keeping produce displays looking great while helping shoppers. Good if you like staying active and want flexible hours with weekly pay and benefits eligibility.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time

Entry-level role covering areas like Health & Beauty, Pets, Seasonal, Floral, Fashion, Hardware and more. You’ll stock, price, and help customers, with room to grow inside a big, stable retailer.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time

Another cashier opening at the Florence store, focused on fast, friendly checkout and problem-solving at the lane. Same strong Meijer package: weekly pay, discount, 401(k), paid leave, and advancement programs.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time

Work in the deli and other fresh departments, serving food, stocking, and keeping displays full and appealing. Great if you like food, customer interaction, and a fast pace.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Florence, KY (also serves nearby cities)

(also serves nearby cities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.90–$17.90/hour + mileage & bonus eligibility

Drive your own route, stocking and merchandising brands like Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! in grocery stores. Includes 401(k), bonus program, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation/holidays, medical/dental/vision, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Help customers solve home plumbing projects, from finding parts to cutting pipe. Offers health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, and 10% associate discount.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for Samsung Electronics America )

(for ) Location: Best Buy #161 – Florence, KY

Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)

Pay: $20.50/hour + quarterly bonus

Showcase Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables inside Best Buy, while training store staff and hitting sales goals. Includes weekly pay, next-day pay option, paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and company-provided tech.

Employer: Crunch Fitness – Primetime Fitness LLC

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $12/hour + monthly bonus opportunities

Lead the front desk team, give tours, support sales, and keep the club welcoming and organized. Comes with health insurance, free gym membership, and room to grow as the company expands.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Florence employers are hiring actively right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.