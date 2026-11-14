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🛒 Florence, KY Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Florence is busy right now—stores, banks, and gyms are all adding people to keep up with local growth. If you like helping customers and staying active on the job, this week has some solid options.
Store Manager in Training
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50–$23.88/hour, ~40 hrs/week
- Application window: through 01/13/2027
Train for a future Store Manager role in a 16-week program with virtual and hands-on learning. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and clear leadership growth.
Relationship Banker – Florence
- Employer: General Electric Credit Union
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time
Help members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking while managing your own book of business. Good fit if you have bank/credit union experience, like consultative conversations, and want strong benefits plus 401(k) with up to 10% match.
(Same role also listed on Indeed: Relationship Banker – Florence)
Meijer Team Member – Cashier
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Part-time
Be the friendly face at checkout, handling transactions and helping customers leave happy. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid education assistance, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.
Grocery Receiving Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Part-time
Work behind the scenes in grocery, stocking and merchandising while helping customers with product questions. Same Meijer perks: weekly pay, discount, 401(k), paid parental leave, and growth programs.
Part-Time Produce Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Part-time
Focus on fresh foods—stocking, rotating, and keeping produce displays looking great while helping shoppers. Good if you like staying active and want flexible hours with weekly pay and benefits eligibility.
General Merchandise Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Part-time
Entry-level role covering areas like Health & Beauty, Pets, Seasonal, Floral, Fashion, Hardware and more. You’ll stock, price, and help customers, with room to grow inside a big, stable retailer.
Meijer Team Member – Cashier
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Part-time
Another cashier opening at the Florence store, focused on fast, friendly checkout and problem-solving at the lane. Same strong Meijer package: weekly pay, discount, 401(k), paid leave, and advancement programs.
Part-Time Deli Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Part-time
Work in the deli and other fresh departments, serving food, stocking, and keeping displays full and appealing. Great if you like food, customer interaction, and a fast pace.
Full-Time Nabisco Merchandiser/Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Florence, KY (also serves nearby cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.90–$17.90/hour + mileage & bonus eligibility
Drive your own route, stocking and merchandising brands like Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! in grocery stores. Includes 401(k), bonus program, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation/holidays, medical/dental/vision, and mileage reimbursement.
Full Time Sales Associate – Plumbing (Customer Service Associate)
- Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time
Help customers solve home plumbing projects, from finding parts to cutting pipe. Offers health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, and 10% associate discount.
Samsung Experience Consultant Lead
- Employer: 2020 Companies (for Samsung Electronics America)
- Location: Best Buy #161 – Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.50/hour + quarterly bonus
Showcase Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables inside Best Buy, while training store staff and hitting sales goals. Includes weekly pay, next-day pay option, paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and company-provided tech.
Member Services Supervisor
- Employer: Crunch Fitness – Primetime Fitness LLC
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $12/hour + monthly bonus opportunities
Lead the front desk team, give tours, support sales, and keep the club welcoming and organized. Comes with health insurance, free gym membership, and room to grow as the company expands.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Florence employers are hiring actively right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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