Florence has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level tire work to skilled welding and body repair. Good time to jump if you like working with tools and staying active all day.

Employer: DuraServ

DuraServ Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and repair residential garage doors and openers with a focus on new construction and service calls. Great fit if you’re handy with tools, like working independently, and want steady field work with a company truck and daily travel around town.

Employer: Zimmer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive flat-rate pay (based on skill/production)

Family-owned collision center looking for a solid mid-level tech for everyday hits—bumper covers, doors, fenders, and light-to-moderate collision work. You get no back-flagging, a clean, well-lit bay, Mon–Fri schedule, and benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Mazak Corporation

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Join Mazak’s fabrication team welding and sanding sheet metal parts to blueprint specs. You’ll use MIG welding, read blueprints, run cranes and hand tools, and help prep parts for paint—ideal if you want stable manufacturing work with clear technical standards.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: Florence, KY area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly + weekly bonuses up to $800 total during intro period

Entry-level tire tech role—no experience needed and paid training provided. You’ll install, rotate, and repair tires in a fast-paced shop, with weekly incentives, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and walk-in interviews 7 days a week.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—these hands-on roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.