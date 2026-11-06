🎓 Florence, KY Education & Training Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Florence has a nice mix of teaching and training jobs right now, from little kids in classrooms to adults on the factory floor and fitness fans in the gym.

Here are several education and training roles hiring in Florence, KY:

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies (Champions program)

KinderCare Learning Companies (Champions program) Location: Florence, KY (on school grounds at Collins Elementary)

(on school grounds at Collins Elementary) Type: Full-time

Deadline: 2027-02-02 (job posting end date)

Lead an after-school program for elementary kids, coach other teachers, and partner closely with families. This role comes with discounted child care, medical/dental/vision (including pet coverage), wellness programs, and paid time off.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Florence, KY (CVG100, CVG200, CVG300 sites)

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Multiple 12-hour day and night shifts; some offer a 15% shift differential

Train new and current employees on the production floor, update training materials, and support safety and quality. Good fit if you have 4–6 years in manufacturing or training and want solid benefits like medical, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Crunch Fitness

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Not listed (group fitness instructor role)

Lead high-energy group workouts in a fun, “no judgments” gym setting. Great if you love fitness, have CPR and a group exercise cert (AFAA/ACE/NASM preferred), and enjoy coaching people of all levels.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.