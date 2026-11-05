🏥 Florence KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Dental Roles

Florence’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff to keep up with demand. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in Florence, KY.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), split 1st/2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Same Day Surgery role in a well-known regional health system with competitive pay, health coverage in 30 days, PTO, retirement match, and tuition help. Great fit if you want fast-paced peri-op work, strong team support, and room to grow within a large organization.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners – Dental Center of Florence

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Chairside role with a steady weekday schedule, hands-on patient care, and a friendly, team-focused office. Offers PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health/vision, employer-paid dental and life insurance, scrub allowance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare – Gateway Rehab

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time, Nights

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient rehab RN role at a 40-bed specialty hospital, ideal if you like getting to know patients and seeing real progress. Includes a clinical career ladder with pay bumps, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition/CE reimbursement, and a wide range of extra benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.