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🚚 Florence, KY Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Local Openings
Florence is busy right now with warehouse, cloud logistics, and automotive work. If you like keeping products and parts moving, these roles are worth a look.
CVG100 Conversions Material Handler II - 403
- Employer: Jabil
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role supporting the stockroom and production floor. You’ll move materials safely, run RF scanners, do cycle counts, and help keep inventory accurate and organized.
Supply Chain Mgr III, AWS Cloud Logistics
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $147,900 – $200,100/year (base range, Florence KY)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2 PM – 11 PM
Lead warehouse and transportation operations for AWS’s Florence hub, managing a 3PL partner and driving KPIs, cost savings, and process improvements. Good fit if you have 5+ years in supply chain, are strong with Excel and data, and like owning big, complex logistics problems.
Student Co-op – Purchasing
- Employer: Mubea
- Location: Florence, KY
- Type: Full-time co-op (college junior)
- Salary: Not listed
Spring semester co-op with a global automotive manufacturer, working with buyers on sourcing and supplier projects. Great for a college junior in supply chain, business, or engineering who wants real experience in purchasing and supplier management—no prior purchasing experience required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often hire for related roles once they meet strong candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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