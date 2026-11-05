📣 Florence, KY Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Paths

Florence is buzzing with sales roles right now, from community media to cars to retail leadership. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Version Media

Best Version Media Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time, 100% commission, independent contractor

Earning potential: Year 1: $65,000+, Year 2: $150,000+, uncapped commission

You’ll sell local magazine and digital ad packages to small businesses, helping them reach nearby households. This is an outside sales role with flexible schedule, heavy training and coaching, and big upside if you like building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Jeff Wyler Automotive Family

Jeff Wyler Automotive Family Location: Florence, KY

Type: Likely full-time (sales floor role)

Likely (sales floor role) Earning potential: Up to $200K+, performance-based

Join a busy dealership selling Buick and GMC vehicles, with training for both new and experienced sales pros. You’ll focus on customer experience, relationship-building, and hitting sales goals, with benefits and room to grow inside a large auto group.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $14.00–$16.00/hour + incentive pay

Lead sales and lease-to-own activity in-store, from generating leads and closing agreements to helping with merchandising and deliveries. This role comes with benefits, paid time off, Sundays off, and clear advancement paths if you want to grow into higher leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or nearby locations that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.