🛒 Florence, KY Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Florence’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local entertainment spots hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Help customers with home improvement projects as a Customer Service Associate in departments like Appliances, Garden, Hardware, Paint, and more. This role offers flexible schedules, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Florence Mall, Florence, KY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Lead a seasonal team that creates Santa photo experiences for families at the mall. Good fit if you enjoy a fast-paced, fun environment, want leadership experience, flexible scheduling, and perks like a free Santa visit with photo prints and holiday cards for friends and family.

Employer: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming (Churchill Downs Inc.)

Location: Florence, KY 41042

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $15.00/hour

Work on the gaming floor handling cash, vouchers, and check/cash advance transactions while helping guests have a smooth visit. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with money handling, and like the energy of a lively racing and gaming venue.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple similar roles open or flexible hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.