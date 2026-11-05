🚧 Florence, KY Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Florence has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from welding on the road to building displays and keeping drains clear. If you like working with tools and seeing what you built at the end of the day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pro Staffing Solutions (for Pro Mechanical Services Co.)

Pro Staffing Solutions (for Pro Mechanical Services Co.) Location: Based in Florence, KY – contract work in Canton, OH

Based in – contract work in Type: Full-time, contract, 3rd shift

Pay: $35/hour + $120/day per diem, weekly pay

Travel welding role with strong pay and per diem if you live 100+ miles from Canton, OH. You’ll do MIG welding, read blueprints, run forklifts/overhead cranes, and must pass a MIG box pressure test with 5+ years of experience.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Florence, KY

Type: Part-time (posting notes full-time and part-time available)

(posting notes full-time and part-time available) Pay: From $15.24/hour (higher based on experience)

Hands-on store role building 20–25 product displays a week using wood working, tile setting, and power tools. Good fit if you like construction-style work indoors, with set store hours and access to benefits like 401(k) with match, insurance, and paid time off (subject to eligibility).

Employer: Bryant Heating & Cooling

Location: Florence, KY (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour

Residential drain cleaning role supporting the plumbing team, with tools and company truck provided. Needs 1+ year drain cleaning experience, a driver’s license, and offers benefits like 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and a sign-on bonus for highly qualified candidates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.