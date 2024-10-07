Child sex abuser sentenced to 94 years by Pinal County judge

A Coolidge man was sentenced in Florence to almost 100 years in prison for repeatedly engaging in sexual conduct with a minor and possessing sexually explicit images of children.

On Monday, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Daniel Washburn sentenced Jason Monoskie, 45, to 94 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, according to a press release from the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

Monoskie pled guilty to eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, all class two felonies, and two counts of sexual abuse, both class five felonies. He additionally pled guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all class two felonies and dangerous crimes against children, the release continued.

In October 2023, the Coolidge Police Department began investigating Monoskie after receiving a tip from the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

A juvenile disclosed that Monoskie had engaged in sexual conduct with the minor spanning years. After serving a search warrant on Monoskie's residence, investigators also located sexually explicit images of children on his cell phone, the release stated.