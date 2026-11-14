Florence neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now, from furniture to tools and organizers. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or garage.

Item: Metal storage lockers, vintage style

Condition: Shows signs of wear

Best for: Garage or workshop storage

Location: Magma Ranch, Florence, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of metal storage lockers that would work well in a garage, shed, or workshop for tools and supplies. They are used and show wear, but still useful for organizing. Must be picked up by Sunday as the owner is moving.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown leather hide-a-bed sofa

Condition: Leather is starting to deteriorate, but bed is in excellent condition

Location: Sun City at Merrill Ranch, Florence, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

This brown leather sofa includes a hide-a-bed inside. The leather on the outside is wearing out, but the pull-out bed itself is in excellent condition, which could be great for a guest room or spare space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Glass TV stand with mount

Features: Multiple glass shelves for storage; built-in mount for TV

Best for: Living room or media area

Location: Magic Ranch, Florence, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A glass TV stand that comes with a TV mount and several shelves for game systems, streaming boxes, or decor. Good option if you want a cleaner TV setup without buying new furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items included:

Husky organizer

Small plastic organizer

Inflatable travel air pillow

Hammers

Inflatable child’s floaty (newborn to 6 months)

Note: Wooden cart mentioned in the post is already gone.

Location: Sun City at Merrill Ranch, Florence, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of organizers, tools, and travel/child items. The Husky and plastic organizers are handy for screws, nails, or craft supplies. The floaty is sized for newborn to 6 months, so be sure that fits your needs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Florence tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.