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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Florence, AZ This Week
Florence neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now, from furniture to tools and organizers. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or garage.
Metal Storage Lockers/Vintage
Item: Metal storage lockers, vintage style
Condition: Shows signs of wear
Best for: Garage or workshop storage
Location: Magma Ranch, Florence, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of metal storage lockers that would work well in a garage, shed, or workshop for tools and supplies. They are used and show wear, but still useful for organizing. Must be picked up by Sunday as the owner is moving.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brown Leather Sofa
Item: Brown leather hide-a-bed sofa
Condition: Leather is starting to deteriorate, but bed is in excellent condition
Location: Sun City at Merrill Ranch, Florence, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
This brown leather sofa includes a hide-a-bed inside. The leather on the outside is wearing out, but the pull-out bed itself is in excellent condition, which could be great for a guest room or spare space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass TV Stand with Mount
Item: Glass TV stand with mount
Features: Multiple glass shelves for storage; built-in mount for TV
Best for: Living room or media area
Location: Magic Ranch, Florence, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
A glass TV stand that comes with a TV mount and several shelves for game systems, streaming boxes, or decor. Good option if you want a cleaner TV setup without buying new furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Stuff!
Items included:
- Husky organizer
- Small plastic organizer
- Inflatable travel air pillow
- Hammers
- Inflatable child’s floaty (newborn to 6 months)
Note: Wooden cart mentioned in the post is already gone.
Location: Sun City at Merrill Ranch, Florence, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of organizers, tools, and travel/child items. The Husky and plastic organizers are handy for screws, nails, or craft supplies. The floaty is sized for newborn to 6 months, so be sure that fits your needs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Florence tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.