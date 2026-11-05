🎁 Free & Low-Cost Finds in Florence, AZ — Shelves, Tile & More

Florence neighbors are sharing some useful freebies and special handmade items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re fixing up your home or wanting something meaningful made.

Item: Wooden 4-tier shelf

Condition: Sturdy, good for storage or display

Size: 32" x 23" x 65"

Location: American Way, Florence, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a solid wooden shelf with 4 tiers, great for a garage, pantry, living room, or craft space. With its taller height and smaller footprint, it can hold a lot without taking up too much floor space. Pick up only.

Contact: Jean – 386-405-8337

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ceramic floor tile – 12 full boxes

Nominal size: 10" x 22"

Coverage: 18.19 sq. ft. per box

Made in: Mexico

Recommended grout joint: 3/16"

Location: Magic Ranch, Florence, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A larger batch of ceramic floor tile, ideal if you’re doing a small room, entryway, or patching an existing floor. With 12 full boxes, you get a good amount of coverage. Check the listing photos and details to be sure it matches your current tile or project.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item/Service: Handmade memory bears

Made from: Clothing from a loved one

Details: Each bear is hand stitched and stuffed with care

Location: Magic Ranch, Florence, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering to create memory bears using clothing from someone special in your life. These keepsake bears can be a comforting way to remember a loved one. The poster notes that each bear is carefully made by hand.

If you’re interested, message the poster on Nextdoor for pricing and details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and special offers like these tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.