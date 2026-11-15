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🏥 Florence, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Florence’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to hospital clinics. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.
Home Health Physical Therapist PRN
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)
- Location: Florence, AL (patient homes)
- Type: Part-time / PRN (about 1 hr/week scheduled, pay-per-visit)
- Pay: $59–$83 per visit; full-time range listed as $93,000–$128,000/year (for 40 hrs/week roles)
You’ll help patients regain strength and independence at home, planning and delivering PT treatments and guiding PTAs and HHAs. Requires an active PT license, CPR, TB screening, and valid driver’s license with auto insurance.
Insurance Coordinator – Specialty Dental Practice
- Employer: HighFive Healthcare
- Location: Florence, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Office-based role supporting a specialty dental/oral surgery practice. You’ll verify medical and dental coverage, calculate copays and deductibles, get pre-auths, submit claims, and explain benefits to patients. Oral surgery insurance experience is required, plus comfort with practice software and EHRs.
Hospice Certified Nursing Assistant (Hospice Aide)
- Employer: Gentiva Hospice
- Location: Florence, AL (home and facility visits)
- Type: Listed as Full-time; position type noted as Flex/Per Diem
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Hands-on hospice care in homes, assisted living, or inpatient units—helping with personal care, mobility, meals, and emotional support. Requires active CNA license, CPR, driver’s license, reliable car, and 6+ months of direct patient care. Offers 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, mileage reimbursement or fleet vehicle, and tuition/CEU support for eligible staff.
Travel LPN – Long Term Care (17-Week Contract)
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare LLC
- Location: Florence, AL (Skilled Nursing Facility)
- Type: Contract / Travel
- Pay: $768–$807 per week, 36 hrs/week guaranteed, nights
17-week night-shift contract (3x12s, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM) in a long-term care setting. You’ll provide direct nursing care, give meds, chart, and support daily living needs. Requires active LPN license, BLS, and comfort in skilled nursing. Travel support, credentialing help, and possible extension.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Cardiology, Part-Time Days
- Employer: North Alabama Shoals Hospital / North Alabama Medical Group
- Location: Florence, AL (Cardiology clinic)
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, ~20 hrs/week
- Pay: Not listed
Clinic-based cardiology role doing vitals, basic diagnostics, specimen collection, documentation, and some front-desk tasks. High school diploma required; CCMA/CMA/RMA preferred, experience required, and BLS within 60 days of hire. Offers benefits even for part-time staff, plus tuition help, 401(k) with match, and wellness programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Florence open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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