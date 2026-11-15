Florence’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to hospital clinics. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Florence, AL (patient homes)

(patient homes) Type: Part-time / PRN (about 1 hr/week scheduled , pay-per-visit)

(about , pay-per-visit) Pay: $59–$83 per visit; full-time range listed as $93,000–$128,000/year (for 40 hrs/week roles)

You’ll help patients regain strength and independence at home, planning and delivering PT treatments and guiding PTAs and HHAs. Requires an active PT license, CPR, TB screening, and valid driver’s license with auto insurance.

Employer: HighFive Healthcare

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role supporting a specialty dental/oral surgery practice. You’ll verify medical and dental coverage, calculate copays and deductibles, get pre-auths, submit claims, and explain benefits to patients. Oral surgery insurance experience is required, plus comfort with practice software and EHRs.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Location: Florence, AL (home and facility visits)

(home and facility visits) Type: Listed as Full-time ; position type noted as Flex/Per Diem

Listed as ; position type noted as Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on hospice care in homes, assisted living, or inpatient units—helping with personal care, mobility, meals, and emotional support. Requires active CNA license, CPR, driver’s license, reliable car, and 6+ months of direct patient care. Offers 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, mileage reimbursement or fleet vehicle, and tuition/CEU support for eligible staff.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare LLC

Location: Florence, AL (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Contract / Travel

Pay: $768–$807 per week, 36 hrs/week guaranteed, nights

17-week night-shift contract (3x12s, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM) in a long-term care setting. You’ll provide direct nursing care, give meds, chart, and support daily living needs. Requires active LPN license, BLS, and comfort in skilled nursing. Travel support, credentialing help, and possible extension.

Employer: North Alabama Shoals Hospital / North Alabama Medical Group

Location: Florence, AL (Cardiology clinic)

(Cardiology clinic) Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, ~20 hrs/week

, Mon–Fri, Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based cardiology role doing vitals, basic diagnostics, specimen collection, documentation, and some front-desk tasks. High school diploma required; CCMA/CMA/RMA preferred, experience required, and BLS within 60 days of hire. Offers benefits even for part-time staff, plus tuition help, 401(k) with match, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Florence open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.