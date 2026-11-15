Florence has some solid sales and mortgage roles right now, especially if you like building relationships and closing deals. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190) Location: Florence, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only (no cap listed)

Great if you’re new to mortgages but already strong in sales, real estate, or community networking. You’ll get deep training, weekly coaching calls, and AI tools to help you turn your existing contacts into funded loans.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190) Location: Florence, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only (no cap listed)

Built for proven closers who want to focus on converting live, pre-screened purchase leads instead of cold calling. You’ll get a steady flow of inbound and online leads plus support from a national team, and your success is measured by one thing: conversion rate.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Florence, AL (Hybrid / Field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $42,400–$47,400 first year (salary + bonus)

Two-year training program where you learn B2B sales, product demos, and territory management with a long-time, family-owned company. Comes with medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp, and mileage/cell reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.