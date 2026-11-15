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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Florence, AL
So many sweet cats in Florence, AL are waiting at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the wonderful faces you can meet today.
Bronze
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Bronze is a handsome tuxedo boy with that classic black-and-white look. Adult cats like him often settle in quickly and make calm, steady companions.
👉 Meet Bronze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flurry
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Flurry is a fluffy gray longhair with a soft, elegant coat. If you love brushing and pampering a cat, Flurry could be a great match.
👉 Meet Flurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elise
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Elise is a sleek all-black kitty with a shiny coat. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and loyal as any other.
👉 Meet Elise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
McCartney
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
McCartney is a young gray kitten, full of that classic kitten curiosity and energy. A great choice if you’re ready for playtime and training.
👉 Meet McCartney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jabber
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Jabber is a handsome brown shorthair boy. Adult shorthairs are often easy to care for and adapt well to home life.
👉 Meet Jabber and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gossip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Gossip is a tiny black kitten who will grow up with the family who brings him home. Kittens do best with lots of play and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Gossip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harrison
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Harrison is another adorable gray kitten, with a soft medium coat. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten playtime.
👉 Meet Harrison and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miss Plum
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Miss Plum is a lovely gray shorthair lady. Adult females are often calm and affectionate once they feel safe.
👉 Meet Miss Plum and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Starr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Starr is a black kitten with a bright future ahead. He’s ready to grow up in a loving home that will guide him through his kitten months.
👉 Meet Starr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spats
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Spats is a mostly white mediumhair kitten, likely to be eye-catching and charming as he grows.
👉 Meet Spats and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Desiree
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Desiree is a mostly white kitten girl who will thrive with gentle handling and play.
👉 Meet Desiree and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lennon
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Lennon is a fluffy, mostly white longhair kitten. Longhair kittens often grow into very striking adult cats.
👉 Meet Lennon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harold
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Harold is another mostly white kitten boy, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and naps in a real home.
👉 Meet Harold and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hammy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Hammy is an orange kitten, a favorite color for many cat lovers. He’ll need plenty of playtime and patience as he grows.
👉 Meet Hammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Karma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Karma is a tiny black kitten girl, ready to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Karma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kaos
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Kaos is a mostly white kitten boy who will bring lots of life and fun into the home that chooses him.
👉 Meet Kaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider visiting Florence Lauderdale Animal Services or calling (256) 718-5171 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.