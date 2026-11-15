So many sweet cats in Florence, AL are waiting at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the wonderful faces you can meet today.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Bronze is a handsome tuxedo boy with that classic black-and-white look. Adult cats like him often settle in quickly and make calm, steady companions.

👉 Meet Bronze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Flurry is a fluffy gray longhair with a soft, elegant coat. If you love brushing and pampering a cat, Flurry could be a great match.

👉 Meet Flurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Elise is a sleek all-black kitty with a shiny coat. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and loyal as any other.

👉 Meet Elise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

McCartney is a young gray kitten, full of that classic kitten curiosity and energy. A great choice if you’re ready for playtime and training.

👉 Meet McCartney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Jabber is a handsome brown shorthair boy. Adult shorthairs are often easy to care for and adapt well to home life.

👉 Meet Jabber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Gossip is a tiny black kitten who will grow up with the family who brings him home. Kittens do best with lots of play and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Gossip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Harrison is another adorable gray kitten, with a soft medium coat. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten playtime.

👉 Meet Harrison and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Miss Plum is a lovely gray shorthair lady. Adult females are often calm and affectionate once they feel safe.

👉 Meet Miss Plum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Starr is a black kitten with a bright future ahead. He’s ready to grow up in a loving home that will guide him through his kitten months.

👉 Meet Starr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Spats is a mostly white mediumhair kitten, likely to be eye-catching and charming as he grows.

👉 Meet Spats and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Desiree is a mostly white kitten girl who will thrive with gentle handling and play.

👉 Meet Desiree and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Lennon is a fluffy, mostly white longhair kitten. Longhair kittens often grow into very striking adult cats.

👉 Meet Lennon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Harold is another mostly white kitten boy, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and naps in a real home.

👉 Meet Harold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Hammy is an orange kitten, a favorite color for many cat lovers. He’ll need plenty of playtime and patience as he grows.

👉 Meet Hammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Karma is a tiny black kitten girl, ready to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Karma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Contact: (256) 718-5171

Kaos is a mostly white kitten boy who will bring lots of life and fun into the home that chooses him.

👉 Meet Kaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider visiting Florence Lauderdale Animal Services or calling (256) 718-5171 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.