Florence’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals and clinics are hiring across nursing, imaging, behavioral health, and cardiology. If you’re looking to grow your career without leaving the Shoals, this week has some solid options.

Employer: North Alabama Medical Center

North Alabama Medical Center Location: Florence, AL

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 263-bed regional hospital doing a mix of diagnostic ultrasound exams and some invasive procedures. Great fit if you’re ARDMS registered (or eligible) and want flexible PRN hours plus access to wellness programs and career development.

Employer: North Alabama Shoals Hospital (Lifepoint Health)

(Lifepoint Health) Location: Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Designed for new RNs ready to start their career in a supportive, mental-health–focused setting. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team, get strong leadership support, and have access to tuition/loan assistance, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Bradford Health Services

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting patients in treatment, from crisis management to documentation and discharge planning. Good match if you have behavioral health training and want part-time hours with access to voluntary benefits and a culture recognized as a Great Place To Work®.

Employer: Bradford Health Services

Location: Florence, AL

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties to the part-time role—direct patient care, crisis intervention, and clinical documentation—but with PRN flexibility. Ideal if you want to stay in the behavioral health field while keeping your schedule open.

Employer: North Alabama Medical Center

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead discharge planning and utilization review for patients across the hospital, working closely with providers, payors, and community resources. Great for an RN who likes big-picture care coordination, has strong critical thinking skills, and wants robust benefits and career growth.

Employer: North Alabama Shoals Hospital / North Alabama Medical Group

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, days, ~20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy cardiology clinic with vitals, basic diagnostics, specimen collection, and front-desk tasks. Good fit if you have MA certification (CCMA/CMA/RMA preferred), some experience, and want steady daytime hours with benefits even at part-time.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established, hospital-employed cardiology group providing general, non-structural cardiovascular care. You’ll work with four cardiologists plus PAs, have strong hospital resources, and can participate in resident teaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.