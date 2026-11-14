Florence food spots are busy and hiring, from entry-level kitchen work to full store leadership. If you like fast-paced shifts and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a single Panda Express location, leading hiring, training, and daily operations while making sure guests have a great experience. This role comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, bonus potential, and a path to General Manager after completing their training program.

Employer: HANA Group

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role prepping fresh fruit: washing, peeling, slicing, and portioning while keeping a clean, safe work area. Good fit if you have 6+ months food service experience, care about quality and food safety, and like steady, focused prep work.

Employer: TA Corral #0998, LLC dba Golden Corral (franchise)

(franchise) Location: Florence, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Buffet-style restaurant with lots of roles: baking, grill, fry, buffet attendant, host/cashier, server, and more. Offers a flexible schedule, a friendly team vibe, and training that lets you cross-train and move up over time.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.