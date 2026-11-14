So many lovely cats in Florence are hoping for a cozy home and a soft lap. Here are some of the adoptable kitties at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Handsome Paste is a classic tuxedo gentleman. As an adult cat, he may be a bit more settled than the kittens and ready to slip right into home life.

👉 Meet Paste and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Little Crayons is a tuxedo kitten with a big future ahead of her. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Crayons and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Tiny Highlighter is another adorable tuxedo kitten. She’s the perfect age to learn your routine and bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Highlighter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Staples is a male tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings. He’d love a home with toys, treats, and maybe a feline friend.

👉 Meet Staples and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Waylon is a brown/chocolate kitten with soft coloring and a bright future. He’s ready to grow up safe and loved indoors.

👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Labels is a sweet female kitten in a tuxedo coat. She’s the perfect size for cuddles and playtime.

👉 Meet Labels and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

With a fun name like Rubber Band, this tuxedo kitten is sure to bring some smiles. He’s young and ready to learn all about home life.

👉 Meet Rubber Band and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Merle is a brown/chocolate kitten who’s still very young and impressionable. He’d love a gentle family to help him feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Merle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Copy is an adult tuxedo girl who may be a bit more calm than the babies. She’s ready for a steady home and a comfy spot by the window.

👉 Meet Copy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Miss Kitty is a mostly white, young cat—past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful. She’s a lovely choice if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Miss Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Fluffy Figgi is a brown/chocolate longhair kitten. If you love soft coats and don’t mind a little brushing, she could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Figgi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Millie is a young gray/blue beauty. She’s still youthful and active, and ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 718-5171 or visit their shelter to meet these wonderful kitties in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.