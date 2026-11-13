Florence has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from pizza counters to wireless sales and a local pawn shop. Good mix of steady hours, tips/commission potential, and room to grow.

Employer: Domino’s (Team DAKS)

Domino’s (Team DAKS) Location: Florence, AL – 4380 Highway 157

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly first face (or voice) customers meet at this busy Domino’s. You’ll take orders in-store and by phone, help make pizzas, keep the store clean, and work closely with a tight team. Great fit if you like fast-paced work and want flexible hours; must be at least 16 years old.

Employer: 2020 Companies (Walmart Wireless Program)

(Walmart Wireless Program) Location: Florence, AL – Walmart #766

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average reps earn about $800–$1,000 per week (base + uncapped commission)

Work inside Walmart helping shoppers pick phone plans, devices, and accessories—no cold calling or door-to-door. This role comes with paid training, base pay + commission, next-day pay options, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match, plus raises every 6 months based on performance.

Employer: Gold, Guns, and Guitars, Inc.

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Not listed (check posting)

Not listed (check posting) Salary: Not listed

Join a clean, organized, customer-focused pawn shop where service is the priority. You’ll help with purchases and loans, keep displays looking sharp, and work toward daily team goals. No experience required—good attitude, people skills, and willingness to learn are what matter.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer-facing roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.