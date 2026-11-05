🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Florence, AL

Florence has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Contact: (256) 718-5171

Pilgrim is a mostly white baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of being a house cat.

👉 Meet Pilgrim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Contact: (256) 718-5171

Cornucopia is a sleek, mostly black young cat. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity. She’d make a lovely companion for someone wanting a playful yet slightly more mature cat.

👉 Meet Cornucopia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Contact: (256) 718-5171

India is a fluffy longhaired gray/blue baby girl. With her soft coat and kitten charm, she’ll do best in a home ready for brushing, playtime, and lots of gentle handling as she grows.

👉 Meet India and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Contact: (256) 718-5171

Plymouth is a longhaired black kitten with lots of growing to do. Longhaired cats often enjoy regular brushing and one-on-one time, which is a great way to bond with your new friend.

👉 Meet Plymouth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Contact: (256) 718-5171

Traveler is a gray/blue mediumhaired kitten. He’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Traveler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Contact: (256) 718-5171

Mayflower is a mostly white baby girl who’s ready to start her life with a loving family. She’ll need the usual kitten care: play, patience, and a safe indoor space.

👉 Meet Mayflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Florence cats has caught your eye, please call Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 718-5171 to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter details, or stop by the shelter to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.