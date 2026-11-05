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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Florence, AL
Florence has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties would love to meet you.
Pilgrim
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Pilgrim is a mostly white baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of being a house cat.
👉 Meet Pilgrim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornucopia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Cornucopia is a sleek, mostly black young cat. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity. She’d make a lovely companion for someone wanting a playful yet slightly more mature cat.
👉 Meet Cornucopia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
India
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
India is a fluffy longhaired gray/blue baby girl. With her soft coat and kitten charm, she’ll do best in a home ready for brushing, playtime, and lots of gentle handling as she grows.
👉 Meet India and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Plymouth
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Plymouth is a longhaired black kitten with lots of growing to do. Longhaired cats often enjoy regular brushing and one-on-one time, which is a great way to bond with your new friend.
👉 Meet Plymouth and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Traveler
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Traveler is a gray/blue mediumhaired kitten. He’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and settle into a routine with his new family.
👉 Meet Traveler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mayflower
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Contact: (256) 718-5171
Mayflower is a mostly white baby girl who’s ready to start her life with a loving family. She’ll need the usual kitten care: play, patience, and a safe indoor space.
👉 Meet Mayflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Florence cats has caught your eye, please call Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 718-5171 to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter details, or stop by the shelter to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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