🏥 Florence, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Florence’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to long‑term care and specialty clinics. Here are several local roles with solid pay and different schedules to fit your life.

Employer: HHS, LLC

HHS, LLC Location: Florence, AL (Hybrid remote)

(Hybrid remote) Salary: Starting at $65,000 + $3,000 sign‑on bonus (negotiable)

(negotiable) Type: Full-time

Work inpatient and outpatient at North Alabama Medical Center, with a hybrid remote schedule, paid CDR and state licensure fees, and up to 18 free CEUs a year. Ideal if you’re a Registered Dietitian who wants strong benefits, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: North Alabama Shoals Hospital / North Alabama Medical Group

Location: Florence, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Join a busy women’s health clinic with daytime hours only and no weekends. You’ll handle basic clinical tasks, patient flow, and some front-desk work, with strong benefits, PTO, tuition/loan assistance, and career growth in a large health system.

Employer: SNF Wound Care

Location: Florence, AL (nursing home setting)

(nursing home setting) Pay: $125–$250 per hour

Type: Part-time, Contract (one weekday morning per week)

(one weekday morning per week) See patients at one nursing home, one weekday morning a week, with no nights, weekends, or call. They train and wound-certify you, and you mainly assess wounds and write orders while facility nurses do the dressing changes.

Employer: Advantra Health (at Glenwood Center)

(at Glenwood Center) Location: Glenwood Center – Florence, AL 35630

Pay: $25–$26 per hour , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

, 36 hrs/week guaranteed Type: Contract (8 weeks), Nights 7:00 PM–7:30 AM

Short‑term 8‑week contract with steady 12‑hour night shifts in a long‑term care setting. Good fit if you’re a local LPN with an active Alabama license who wants reliable hours and quick income over the holiday season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.