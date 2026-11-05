🍽️ Florence, AL Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Florence’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, from fast-casual spots to salons inside big-box stores. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres Location: Florence, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.80 per hour

Help lead the theatre crew, handle cash, support scheduling, and keep things running smoothly for movie guests. Comes with free movies, daily free popcorn, food discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: SmartStyle Hair Salon / Yellowhammer Salon Group

Location: Inside Walmart, Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based, up to 60% on services and up to 25% on retail, plus weekly bonus eligibility

Lead and work behind the chair in a busy in-Walmart salon with built-in walk-in traffic. Role includes a $500 sign-on bonus (after 90 days), ongoing training, PTO, health and dental benefits, product/service discounts, and clear paths to grow your salon career. Cosmetology or barber license required.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

Location: Florence, AL

Type: Full-time

Run a high-volume restaurant, lead department and shift managers, and drive goals for quality, service, and cleanliness. Benefits may include paid vacation, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, profit sharing bonus, disability and life insurance, tuition assistance, and more. Prior GM or strong quick-service/hospitality leadership experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.