🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Florence, AL

Florence has some wonderful dogs waiting at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Trigger is a young Lab mix, which often means energy, smarts, and a love for play and learning. If you enjoy walks, games, and training, he could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Trigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Gunner is a young Belgian Malinois mix, a type of dog known for being active and eager to work. He may do best with someone who enjoys exercise and giving a dog a job to do, like training or fun activities.

👉 Meet Gunner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Jessie is an adult German Shepherd mix, a type often valued for loyalty and trainability. If you’re looking for a steady companion who may be past the tiny puppy stage, Jessie could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer / Terrier (medium mix)

Pointer / Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Phone: (256) 718-5171

Egg is a young Pointer/Terrier mix with a striking white-and-red coat. Pointer and terrier types often enjoy activity and mental games, so she may be a fun partner for walks and playtime.

👉 Meet Egg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 718-5171 to ask about visits and adoption details, or click through to their listings to learn more. Sharing this with friends and neighbors in Florence, AL can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.