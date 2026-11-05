undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Florence, AL
Florence has some wonderful dogs waiting at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.
Trigger
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 718-5171
Trigger is a young Lab mix, which often means energy, smarts, and a love for play and learning. If you enjoy walks, games, and training, he could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet Trigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gunner
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 718-5171
Gunner is a young Belgian Malinois mix, a type of dog known for being active and eager to work. He may do best with someone who enjoys exercise and giving a dog a job to do, like training or fun activities.
👉 Meet Gunner and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jessie
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 718-5171
Jessie is an adult German Shepherd mix, a type often valued for loyalty and trainability. If you’re looking for a steady companion who may be past the tiny puppy stage, Jessie could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Egg
- Breed: Pointer / Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 718-5171
Egg is a young Pointer/Terrier mix with a striking white-and-red coat. Pointer and terrier types often enjoy activity and mental games, so she may be a fun partner for walks and playtime.
👉 Meet Egg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 718-5171 to ask about visits and adoption details, or click through to their listings to learn more. Sharing this with friends and neighbors in Florence, AL can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.