Flippin has a few solid customer-facing jobs right now, mostly with big, stable employers. Good mix of full-time roles with benefits plus a flexible part-time option.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1147

Walmart Supercenter Location: 168 Walmart Dr, Flippin, AR 72634

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Help customers on the sales floor, keep Hobbies & Home Improvement areas stocked and tidy, and do tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for eligible programs).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1147

Walmart Supercenter Location: 168 Walmart Dr, Flippin, AR 72634

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the food and grocery side of the store, from stocking to seasonal displays, while keeping customers happy. Full Walmart benefits plus paid education options through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1147

Walmart Supercenter Location: 168 Walmart Dr, Flippin, AR 72634

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Perfect if you like tech and gadgets—help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, and keep displays looking sharp. Includes Walmart health, financial, and time-off benefits, plus paid education programs.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Flippin, AR

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Help retail and repair shop customers find the right auto parts, work the register, answer phone calls, and sometimes make deliveries. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and room to grow; bilingual applicants are encouraged.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.