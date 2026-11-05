🏭 Flippin, AR Manufacturing: Multiple Boat-Building Roles Open

Boat-building is still booming in Flippin, Arkansas, and local plants are adding more hands on the production floor. If you like working with tools, metal, and paint, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / White River Marine Group

Bass Pro Shops / Location: Flippin, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle raw sheet aluminum and plywood, turning them into parts used in welding and assembly for boats. This is a hands-on, active job with lifting, bending, and machine work, plus full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Also listed here (same role, same employer): Aluminum Fabricator – Indeed posting

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / White River Marine Group

Location: Flippin, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help powder coat boats and boat parts, from prepping surfaces to running spray guns and keeping equipment clean. Good fit if you’re steady on your feet, can read a tape measure, and don’t mind heat, noise, and working under boats; comes with full-time benefits and employee discounts.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.