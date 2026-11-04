🏭 Flippin, AR Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Boat Finisher Roles

Flippin’s boat plants are busy right now, and that means steady work for folks who like hands-on jobs. If you’re good with tools and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / White River Marine Group

Bass Pro Shops / White River Marine Group Location: Flippin, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll install wiring, plumbing, electronics, seats, and consoles on aluminum boats using hand tools, and help move and set up vessels. This role is active and physical, comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus discounts at Bass Pro Shops and related resorts.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.