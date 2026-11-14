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Mott Veteran Alum Becomes Dental Hygienist
2 days ago
Mott Community College highlights alum Samantha Helias, a U.S. Air Force veteran and mother who used MCC’s flexible class schedule and the Veteran Resource Center to transition to civilian life and complete dental hygiene training. After hands-on work at MCC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic and passing her board exams, she now works as a dental hygienist in a specialty practice and volunteers with programs such as Mission of Mercy.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mott Community College
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