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Mott CC offers free healthcare job training
3 days ago
Mott Community College is offering tuition-free training for several healthcare careers, including Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Electrocardiogram (EKG) Technician, Medical Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Medical Administrative Specialist, Medical Scribe, Pharmacy Technician, and Sterile Processing Technician, with 100% of tuition covered by Strengthening Community Colleges 5. For details or to enroll, contact 810-232-2555 or workforce@mcc.edu, or visit link.mcc.edu/workforce.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mott Community College
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