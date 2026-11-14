Mott Community College is offering a 100% online Mini-Mester from December 22 to January 8 where students can finish a general education class in 3 weeks. Courses are available in English, Math, Psychology, Communications, Business, and more, and the session is open to both MCC students and guest students who may transfer credits back to their home university. Registration is open now through December 23; apply or get more information at mcc.edu.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mott Community College