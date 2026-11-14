Flint has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are a few solid options in building and grounds maintenance hiring today:

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.50/hour starting

Lead a janitorial crew for a large facility services company that cleans over 2 billion sq ft of space daily. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of lead/supervisor experience and want to grow into more leadership while staying hands-on.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Flint, MI (mobile, client locations)

Flint, MI (mobile, client locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Detail cars on-site at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll use your own detailing equipment, travel to clients, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning. Great if you’re independent, detail-focused, and like working outdoors and on the move.

Employer: Briarwood Nursing and Rehab

Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (salary discussed in interview)

Help keep a nursing and rehab facility clean, safe, and running smoothly while also transporting residents to appointments. You’ll do light repairs, cleaning, and driving; a valid chauffeur’s license, clean driving record, and being 25+ are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.