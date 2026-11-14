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🔧 Flint, MI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Flint has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.
Here are a few solid options in building and grounds maintenance hiring today:
Janitorial Crew Lead
- Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour starting
Lead a janitorial crew for a large facility services company that cleans over 2 billion sq ft of space daily. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of lead/supervisor experience and want to grow into more leadership while staying hands-on.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Flint, MI (mobile, client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Detail cars on-site at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll use your own detailing equipment, travel to clients, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning. Great if you’re independent, detail-focused, and like working outdoors and on the move.
Maintenance Assistant
- Employer: Briarwood Nursing and Rehab
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (salary discussed in interview)
Help keep a nursing and rehab facility clean, safe, and running smoothly while also transporting residents to appointments. You’ll do light repairs, cleaning, and driving; a valid chauffeur’s license, clean driving record, and being 25+ are required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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