Flint’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in food, beverage, and auto. If you like hitting goals and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Location: Flint, MI (local routes: Frankenmuth & nearby)

(local routes: Frankenmuth & nearby) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7am start

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $48,000 – $60,000 + monthly sales incentive

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) match, PTO, education reimbursement

Work with major retail accounts, grow sales, and manage displays and inventory for Coca-Cola products. Good fit if you like being on the road, meeting store managers, and want solid benefits with a big-name employer.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Flint, MI / Central Michigan territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $130,000 base , plus potential incentives

, plus potential incentives Benefits: Health insurance, retirement benefits, PTO, disability, ESPP, life insurance (see US Foods site for details)

High-level sales role focused on landing large foodservice accounts (over $500K/year) and building a strong pipeline. Ideal if you have several years of B2B sales, love closing big deals, and want a six-figure potential in the food industry.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends, overtime)

Lead a team on the sales floor, drive parts sales, and keep inventory and store operations on track. Great if you enjoy helping customers with car needs and want a clear path into store management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.