Flint’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for nurses and imaging pros. If you like fast-paced clinical work and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Flint, MI

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights , start 12/07/2026

Internship / , , , start Pay: $2,194 per week

This CT Tech travel contract offers guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and day‑one benefits through Triage. Good fit if you want solid pay, night shifts, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Flint, MI

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights , start 12/07/2026

Internship / , , , start Pay: $2,385 per week

Another CT Tech travel role with higher weekly pay and full support from a well-known travel agency. Great if you want top-end pay and like the flexibility of travel assignments.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Part-time , Days , 7:00 am – 5:00 pm , 48 hrs per pay period , no weekends, no on‑call

, , , , no weekends, no on‑call Requirements: MI RN license, BLS; hyperbaric experience/certification preferred or to be obtained

Day-shift wound care role with no weekends, focused on assessments, treatment planning, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Ideal if you want specialty experience and more predictable hours.

Employer: Deluxe Dental USA

Location: Flint, MI (in-person)

Type: Not stated (clinical office role)

Not stated (clinical office role) Pay: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance

Chairside assisting, X‑rays, 3D scanning, and patient education in a busy practice using modern software. Good for someone with dental assisting experience who wants benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Regional Medical Imaging, P.C.

Location: Flint, MI (with possible rotation to other offices)

(with possible rotation to other offices) Type: Part-time , hourly, non-exempt

, hourly, non-exempt Schedule: Tues & Fri , 8:00 am – 5:00 pm or 8:30 am – 5:30 pm

, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm or 8:30 am – 5:30 pm Requirements: Completion of a 2+ year Diagnostic Radiology program, ARRT certification

Completion of a 2+ year Diagnostic Radiology program, Perks: $500 sign-on bonus (paid in two installments), willing to train into Mammography

Outpatient imaging role with steady daytime hours and cross-training into mammo. Nice option if you want part-time work and to build new imaging skills.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Part-time , 48 hrs per pay period

, Schedule: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, weekends yes, no on‑call

Medical/Oncology floor role within the larger McLaren system, which has a big cancer network. Good for RNs who want strong oncology experience and 12‑hour shifts.

Employer: Medix

Location: Flint, MI

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week , 3rd shift

, , 3rd shift Schedule: Sun night – Fri morning, 10:00 pm – 6:30 am

Pay: $45 per hour

Requirements: Active RN license, BLS (American Red Cross), experience in Occ Health, ER, Urgent Care, ICU, Primary Care, Internal or Family Medicine

Work in an employee health center inside a manufacturing setting, handling first aid, work injuries, physicals, and wellness programs. Great if you like occupational health and prefer nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar openings and internal options once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.