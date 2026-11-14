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Flint
🏥 Flint, MI Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Nursing & Imaging Roles
12 days ago
Flint’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for nurses and imaging pros. If you like fast-paced clinical work and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,194/week (Nights)
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights, start 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,194 per week
This CT Tech travel contract offers guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and day‑one benefits through Triage. Good fit if you want solid pay, night shifts, and strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,385/week (Nights)
- Employer: Nightingale Nurses
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights, start 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,385 per week
Another CT Tech travel role with higher weekly pay and full support from a well-known travel agency. Great if you want top-end pay and like the flexibility of travel assignments.
Registered Nurse – Wound Care
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Part-time, Days, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm, 48 hrs per pay period, no weekends, no on‑call
- Requirements: MI RN license, BLS; hyperbaric experience/certification preferred or to be obtained
Day-shift wound care role with no weekends, focused on assessments, treatment planning, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Ideal if you want specialty experience and more predictable hours.
Dental Assistant – $16–$24/hour
- Employer: Deluxe Dental USA
- Location: Flint, MI (in-person)
- Type: Not stated (clinical office role)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance
Chairside assisting, X‑rays, 3D scanning, and patient education in a busy practice using modern software. Good for someone with dental assisting experience who wants benefits and room to grow.
X-Ray Technologist – Part-Time + $500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Regional Medical Imaging, P.C.
- Location: Flint, MI (with possible rotation to other offices)
- Type: Part-time, hourly, non-exempt
- Schedule: Tues & Fri, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm or 8:30 am – 5:30 pm
- Requirements: Completion of a 2+ year Diagnostic Radiology program, ARRT certification
- Perks: $500 sign-on bonus (paid in two installments), willing to train into Mammography
Outpatient imaging role with steady daytime hours and cross-training into mammo. Nice option if you want part-time work and to build new imaging skills.
Registered Nurse – 11 S Medical/Oncology
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Part-time, 48 hrs per pay period
- Schedule: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, weekends yes, no on‑call
Medical/Oncology floor role within the larger McLaren system, which has a big cancer network. Good for RNs who want strong oncology experience and 12‑hour shifts.
Occupational Health Nurse – $45/hour (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Medix
- Location: Flint, MI
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 3rd shift
- Schedule: Sun night – Fri morning, 10:00 pm – 6:30 am
- Pay: $45 per hour
- Requirements: Active RN license, BLS (American Red Cross), experience in Occ Health, ER, Urgent Care, ICU, Primary Care, Internal or Family Medicine
Work in an employee health center inside a manufacturing setting, handling first aid, work injuries, physicals, and wellness programs. Great if you like occupational health and prefer nights.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar openings and internal options once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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