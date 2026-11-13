The MCC Culinary Arts Institute, Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, and Chef Antwain Trimble of Robella Haynie's will serve free carry-out Thanksgiving meals at the Flint Farmers' Market (300 E 1st St, Flint) on Monday, November 23 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The event is free for all, with one meal per person and no pre-registration needed, and will also feature over a dozen local community resource groups on site.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mott Community College