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Flint
Free Thanksgiving Meals at Flint Farmers' Market
8 days ago
The MCC Culinary Arts Institute, Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, and Chef Antwain Trimble of Robella Haynie's will serve free carry-out Thanksgiving meals at the Flint Farmers' Market (300 E 1st St, Flint) on Monday, November 23 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The event is free for all, with one meal per person and no pre-registration needed, and will also feature over a dozen local community resource groups on site.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mott Community College
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