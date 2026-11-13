Flint’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for flexible, part-time shifts. Good options here if you want steady hours, benefits, or a side gig.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 3300 Corunna Road, Flint, MI 48532

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like health coverage options, retirement plans, and educational assistance for part-time workers.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4313 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

Work in the store pharmacy, helping customers with prescriptions and health needs while delivering strong customer service. This role stands out for its clear pay range, performance incentives, and big-company benefits like health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Flint, MI (convenience store/gas station setting)

Flint, MI (convenience store/gas station setting) Type: Part-time (flexible schedules; some weekend/holiday work)

(flexible schedules; some weekend/holiday work) Pay: Range listed; actual starting pay depends on experience, skills, and shift

Be the face of the store: run the register, handle lottery/tobacco/alcohol sales, and keep the store, restrooms, and pump area clean and safe. Weekly pay, free coffee or soda on shift, 401(k), and room to move up make this a solid pick if you like staying busy and don’t mind indoor/outdoor work.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.